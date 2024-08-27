Nellis airmen honored for rescuing pregnant woman from Zion flash flood

Nellis Air Force Base honored seven of its airmen who helped rescue a pregnant woman and others during flash flooding at Zion National Park.

Nellis Air Force Base on Monday honored seven of its airmen who helped rescue a pregnant woman and others during flash flooding at Zion National Park.

According to officials at Nellis, the group of airmen were hiking at Zion when they “sprang into action” to rescue the hikers in distress.

“Their swift and selfless actions are a true testament to the core values of the Air Force: integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do,” Nellis said in describing their actions.

Each airmen was presented with a special coin that serves as a “symbol of their extraordinary bravery and commitment.”

The airmen, who showed “remarkable courage and readiness,” were identified by Nellis as Airman 1st Class Will Martin, Airman 1st Class Demarcus Norman, Airman 1st Class Maximos Olade, Airman Andres Parra, Airman 1st Class Jacob Stillwell, Airman Christian Reyes, and Airman 1st Class Rony Lopez-Aguilar.

In a post on Facebook, Nellis thanked the airmen for their actions.

“Thank you to these exceptional Airmen for your unwavering dedication and for embodying the spirit of service. Your actions are an inspiration to us all!”