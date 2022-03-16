Nevada becomes 3rd state to ever hit $5/gallon average gas price

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday was $5.04 per gallon and $5 in Nevada.

Rising gas prices are seen at Arco and Sinclair gas stations on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Both Las Vegas and Nevada hit the $5 per gallon average mark for the first time ever Wednesday.

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday hit a new record high at $5.04 per gallon, up 7 cents from the previous day, according to AAA.

Wednesday also saw Nevada become just the third state to ever hit the $5 per gallon average with its $5 per gallon mark. That was up 4 cents over Tuesday’s reported $4.96 per gallon price. California surpassed the $5 mark weeks ago and was listed Wednesday at $5.77 per gallon. Hawaii also reached that mark for the first ever time, coming in at $5.08 a gallon, making Nevada’s average the third highest in the country.

The price increases in the west come as the national average for gas continued to dip Wednesday, coming in at $4.30 per gallon. Prices increased rapidly nationally over the last several weeks, largely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according ti multiple analysts.

Refinery issues seen earlier this week in California are largely to blame for the rise this week in the west, Tom Kloza, chief global analyst for the Oil Price Information Service said earlier this week. On Monday he expected there to be a spike in prices in the coming days, surpassing the $5 per gallon mark in Nevada. After sitting idle between Monday and Tuesday, Nevada did reach the $5 per gallon mark.

The average price for gas in the Las Vegas metro area has increased 23 cents in the past week and $1.09 over the last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

