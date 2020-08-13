NHP investigating fatal accident on I-15, US 95 ramp in Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in central Las Vegas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas.

The 11:16 a.m. crash occurred on the ramp connecting northbound Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 95 northbound, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Trooper Travis Smaka said a pickup truck towing an off-road vehicle was headed north on I-15, getting ready to merge onto U.S. Highway 95, when a vehicle cut across lanes of traffic and hit the truck’s trailer. The truck and car then both went over the wall on the right side of the ramp connecting the two highways.

The car became pinned under the truck and both caught on fire. The vehicles came to rest next to an electrical box, but it is unclear if the fire was caused by damage to the electrical box.

One person in the car was confirmed dead. Authorities could not say yet whether there were other people in the car at the time of the crash.

Two people in the truck escaped unharmed.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

