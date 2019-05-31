NHP responds to fatal crash in south Las Vegas Valley

The crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. Friday near Blue Diamond Road and Torrey Pines Drive, according to the Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

(RTC Cameras)

The Nevada Highway Patrol was responding to a fatal crash in the south valley Friday morning.

The crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. near Blue Diamond Road and Torrey Pines Drive, according to the Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

Delays were expected and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.