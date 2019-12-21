No one was injured after a small fire at The Orleans in Las Vegas

Fire officials were called to The Orleans casino after a small fire broke out on the outside of the front of the building Friday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department said.

The Orleans casino at 4500 W Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas

The department was notified of the fire at the casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., at about 4:30 p.m. A propane heater on the outside of the building had caught fire, which spread to a bench and part of a column on the building, Deputy Chief John Steinbeck said.

The fire has since been put out. The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted about 4:45 p.m. that Tropicana was closed because of the fire, but Lt. Jeff Stuart said the road wasn’t closed, although drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No one was injured, and investigators were still determining how it started, Steinbeck said.

