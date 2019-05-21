Off-duty Metro officer strikes, kills pedestrian in Las Vegas

An off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer was the driver in a fatal auto-pedestrian collision in the west valley late Monday night.

A white Dodge Challenger driven by an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer was involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian collision at West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. (NHP)

Front-end damage can be seen to a white Dodge Challenger that was driven by an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department office involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian collision at West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. (NHP)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the 11:08 p.m. incident at West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard.

Impairment is not suspected.

A white Dodge Challenger driven by an unnamed off-duty Metro officer was northbound on Decatur approaching Sahara in the far right travel lane. A pedestrian was in the travel lane, not in a crosswalk, directly in front of the Dodge, stated a Highway Patrol news release.

The driver of the Dodge turned left to avoid the pedestrian, however, the right front of the Dodge struck the pedestrian.

A 62-year-old male pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The Highway Patrol and Metro have an agreement that trtroopers investigate fatal crashes involving Metro personnel and Metro investigates fatal crashes involving troopers.

Such an investigation allows for a thorough and transparent investigation to be conducted, said Trooper Travis Smaka.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.