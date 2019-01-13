Officials investigating fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and West Mountains Edge Parkway, south of Blue Diamond Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

Meyers said further information about the investigation would be released by the Highway Patrol. Information about the crash from the Highway Patrol was not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

South Buffalo Drive and West Mountains Edge Parkway, Las Vegas