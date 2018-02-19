One dead in ATV crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

A man was killed Sunday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 1:45 p.m. to an area south of Apex Industrial Park and east of Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Schofield said. A woman who was a passenger on the ATV was hospitalized with survivable injuries, he said.

No other details were immediately available.

