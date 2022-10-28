One killed in southeast Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane.

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a crash in southeast Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix was heading south on Eastern approaching the intersection with Patrick as a green 2002 Nissan Xterra was driving north on Eastern. The Nissan made a left turn into the Toyota’s path, causing a collision, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Toyota then crashed into a stationary 2012 Volvo VNL tractor trailer combo. The 71-year-old Las Vegas resident driving the Toyota was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died.

Police said Ciro Corona, 42, of Las Vegas, the driver of the Nissan, fled the scene on foot but was later found by officers.

Corona was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death, jail records show.

