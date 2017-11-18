Outreach event in Las Vegas planned to teach supported decision-making

The Second Judicial District Court will host a free statewide outreach event Tuesday in Las Vegas to teach disabled people and older adults about supported decision-making.

Clark County Learning Center located at 8050 Paradise Road in Las Vegas. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

The Second Judicial District Court will host a free statewide outreach event Tuesday in Las Vegas to teach disabled people and older adults about supported decision-making.

“It is important for Nevadans to have a substantive conversation about supported decision-making so that those of us who may be disabled or aged, has the possibility of leading an independent life, with the support of loved ones or advocates,” Judge Frances Doherty, who is sponsoring the event, said in a statement.

The two-session informational event will run Tuesday at the Clark County Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road, inside Suite 100. According to a District Court statement, the sessions will cover an individual’s right to make choices and direct their lives.

The first available session will run 9 a.m. to noon; the later session runs 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Burton Blatt Institute Senior Director of Law and Policy Jonathan Martinis will guide the sessions.

More information on supported decision-making is at www.supporteddecisionmaking.org.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.