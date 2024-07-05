Over 17K pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated in Las Vegas

Crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department were kept busy throughout the Fourth of July responding to illegal fireworks and multiple fires.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters and other officials shine lights on a large display of illegal fireworks on July 4, 2024, after responding to a neighborhood. (Las Vegas Fire Department via X)

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters and other officials pack up illegal fireworks on July 4, 2024, after responding to a neighborhood. (Las Vegas Fire Department via X)

Clark County firefighters battle a fire in the 4900 block of Lana Drive believed to have been caused by fireworks on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (CCFD)

Clark County firefighters battle a fire in the 4200 block of Skywalker Avenue believed to have been caused by fireworks on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (CCFD)

Clark County firefighters battle a fire in the 4200 block of Skywalker Avenue believed to have been caused by fireworks on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (CCFD)

A 20-year-old man suffered serious facial and eye injuries from handling illegal fireworks, and Las Vegas police said they have seized over 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks since mid-June.

The injuries happened in North Las Vegas during the 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. on the Fourth of July, according to a city spokesperson. No other details were available.

The Metropolitan Police Department said almost nine tons, or 17,260 pounds, of illegal fireworks have been confiscated in the Las Vegas Valley since the middle of June. Authorities said 229 citations also were issued for illegal fireworks.

Crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department and Clark County Fire Department said they were kept busy during the holiday responding to illegal fireworks and multiple fires.

Las Vegas firefighters, who also assisted in the “You Light It, We Write It” task force, responded to over 80 firework-related calls overnight.

According to the department, from 6 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday crews responded to the following firework-related calls:

— One burn injury.

— 77 outside fires.

— Four building fires.

— Three smoke investigations, outside only.

The department said its combined communications center fielded 1,182 emergency calls during the period.

Clark County

The Clark County Fire Department responded to 18 reports of building fires between Thursday and Friday morning and 193 calls for outside fires. Not all fires could be attributed to fireworks, an email from the department said.

No injuries had been attributed to fireworks as of Friday afternoon.

However, three confirmed structure fires were believed to be caused by fireworks, and six people from a residence in the 4900 block of Lana Drive, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, were displaced.

Two other fires were reported in the 4200 block of Skywalker Ave. and 2100 block of Geronimo Way.

Additionally, the ISpyFireworks.com website logged 11,207 complaints about illegal fireworks from June 28 to July 4, including 9,355 on July 4.

The ISpyFireworks.com website is a component of the “You Light It, We Write It” interagency campaign over the Fourth of July holiday to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks. For more information, visit YouLightItWeWriteIt.Vegas.

North Las Vegas

In North Las Vegas, crews reported 70 fire-related incidents in the 24-hour period from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday.

North Las Vegas officials said there also was a car fire that was caused by fireworks and a minor structure fire.

Statistics for Henderson were not available Friday.