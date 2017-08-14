ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian critically hurt in southeast Las Vegas crash

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2017 - 8:52 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2017 - 9:21 pm

A crash in the southeast valley left a pedestrian with critical injuries Sunday evening, Las Vegas police said.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a crash near a Walmart at 5198 Boulder Highway, near South Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The pedestrian, described as possibly homeless and in his 60s, had been walking outside of a crosswalk in the southbound travel lanes of Nellis Boulevard, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. Metro considers the pedestrian at fault, Rogers said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Rogers said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

News Headlines
