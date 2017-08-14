Pedestrian critically hurt in southeast Las Vegas crash

A crash Sunday evening in the southeast valley left a pedestrian with critical injuries, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a crash near a Walmart at 5198 Boulder Highway, near South Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The pedestrian, described as possibly homeless and in his 60s, had been walking outside of a crosswalk in the southbound travel lanes of Nellis Boulevard, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. Metro considers the pedestrian at fault, Rogers said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Rogers said.

5198 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas