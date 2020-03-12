Pedestrian critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred near Eastern and Rochelle avenues at about 9:55 p.m., police said.

A pedestrian was in critical condition Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash occurred near Eastern and Rochelle avenues at about 9:55 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Ibarra said. He said driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

