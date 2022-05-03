Pedestrian critically injured in crash in west Las Vegas

A pedestrian was critically injured Monday night when she was struck by a car in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was critically injured Monday night when she was struck by a car in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

Las Vegas police said at 8:14 p.m., the 34-year-old woman was walking across West Charleston Boulevard near South Durango Drive when she was struck by a 2013 Dodge Charger driven by a 42-year-old Las Vegas woman. The pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk at the time.

The injured woman was taken to University Medical Center where she was in critical condition as of Monday evening. The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.