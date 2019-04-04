Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A late Wednesday night hit-and-run in east Las Vegas has left a pedestrian dead.

Metro’s Fatal Detail responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. that a vehicle hit a pedestrian at Charleston and Nellis boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

An adult pedestrian was hit by what was described as a white, four-door vehicle that sustained major damage to the front end, Gordon said, adding the vehicle was seen heading east on Charleston. Police believe the vehicle might have been driven into a nearby apartment complex.

Gordon advised motorists to avoid the area until at least 4 a.m. while investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.