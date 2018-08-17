Pedestrian dies week after he’s struck by hit-and-run driver

A 63-year-old Las Vegas man died a week after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the east valley.

On Aug. 8 a red 1990s Ford Mustang convertible struck Jose Rozada-Vega while he tried to cross Sloan Lane near Sahara Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Rozado-Vega died at a hospital on Thursday.

The Mustang fled the scene, and police are still searching for the driver. Rozada-Vega was not walking in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, Metro said.

The driver of the Mustang was a white or Hispanic man between 28 and 30 years old with a stocky build and possibly a shaved or bald head, police said. The Mustang may have damage to the left front and side of the vehicle.

Metro will not consider Rosada-Vega’s death a traffic fatality until the Clark County coroner’s office determines his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the crash or the driver and vehicle involved can contact Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3786 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous

