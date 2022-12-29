52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 8:27 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Boulder Highway, north of Gibson Road. Officers responded after a person called 911 saying a person had been hit and was laying in the road. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said the suspected driver was still outstanding. Northbound traffic on Boulder Highway is closed from Gibson to East Russell Road.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
3
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
4
LETTER: Nevada Republican leaders take the Fifth
LETTER: Nevada Republican leaders take the Fifth
5
5 joining executive team at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
5 joining executive team at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Electrifying atmospheres draw soccer fans to World Cup watch parties
Electrifying atmospheres draw soccer fans to World Cup watch parties
Suspected DUI driver went 98 mph prior to fatal crash, police say
Suspected DUI driver went 98 mph prior to fatal crash, police say
WWII veteran, Las Vegas musician remembered as full of joy
WWII veteran, Las Vegas musician remembered as full of joy
Wrongfully incarcerated man awarded $351K in compensation
Wrongfully incarcerated man awarded $351K in compensation
Family, friends encourage all to ‘Love like Ashton’ during celebration of life
Family, friends encourage all to ‘Love like Ashton’ during celebration of life
NHP investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-11
NHP investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-11