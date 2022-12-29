Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Boulder Highway, north of Gibson Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Boulder Highway, north of Gibson Road. Officers responded after a person called 911 saying a person had been hit and was laying in the road. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said the suspected driver was still outstanding. Northbound traffic on Boulder Highway is closed from Gibson to East Russell Road.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.