(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near Enterprise on Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Harrison Porter.

Porter said roads were closed in the area.

