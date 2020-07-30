Pedestrian hospitalized after falling from Las Vegas overpass

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after he fell from an overpass Thursday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after he fell from an overpass Thursday morning in southeast Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian fell at U.S. Highway 95 and northbound Russell Road, the Highway Patrol posted on Twitter about 7:10 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., roads in the area had reopened.

The Highway Patrol did not indicate how the pedestrian fell. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

