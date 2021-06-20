103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed after crash in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2021 - 8:19 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

At around 3:43 a.m., a woman was crossing Decatur Boulevard at West Washington Avenue against the “do not walk” signal, according to a Sunday news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. A 2002 F-150 was heading northbound and collided with the woman, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Impairment was not suspected.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
2
Resorts World is a rare finished project on north Strip
Resorts World is a rare finished project on north Strip
3
Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
4
Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel
Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel
5
Las Vegas ties heat record Saturday, but short respite coming
Las Vegas ties heat record Saturday, but short respite coming
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST