Pedestrian killed after crash in Las Vegas

One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At around 3:43 a.m., a woman was crossing Decatur Boulevard at West Washington Avenue against the “do not walk” signal, according to a Sunday news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. A 2002 F-150 was heading northbound and collided with the woman, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Impairment was not suspected.

No other information was immediately available.

