Pedestrian killed in crash in central Las Vegas Valley
A pedestrian was killed after a crash near downtown Las Vegas Thursday night.
Officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Rancho and Riverside drives after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.
The crash involved at least two vehicles and a pedestrian, according to Metro Lt. Jesse Roybal. One of those vehicles left before police arrived.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they died.
Rancho remained closed between West Washington Avenue and Vegas Drive.
