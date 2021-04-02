Pedestrian killed in crash in central Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian was killed after a crash near downtown Las Vegas Thursday night.

Officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Rancho and Riverside drives after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and a pedestrian, according to Metro Lt. Jesse Roybal. One of those vehicles left before police arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they died.

Rancho remained closed between West Washington Avenue and Vegas Drive.

