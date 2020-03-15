Pedestrian killed in crash on I-15 in Las Vegas
A Nevada Highway Patrol tweet said all southbound traffic is being diverted off Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard. Motorists should expect major delays and avoid the area.
A pedestrian was killed late Saturday night in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 south of Lamb Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash involving a pedestrian southbound I-15 south of Lamb. All southbound traffic is being diverted off at Lamb. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 15, 2020