Pedestrian killed in crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

A Nevada Highway Patrol tweet said all southbound traffic is being diverted off Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard. Motorists should expect major delays and avoid the area.

Interstate 15 and Lamb Boulevard (RTC fast cameras)

A pedestrian was killed late Saturday night in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 south of Lamb Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The tweet said all southbound traffic is being diverted off at Lamb Boulevard. Motorists should expect major delays and avoid the area.