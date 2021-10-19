55°F
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas

By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2021 - 6:41 am
 
Updated October 19, 2021 - 7:39 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday in central Las Vegas.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Sahara Avenue and El Camino Road, east of Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

It initially appeared the man was struck while crossing at the intersection, but in a subsequent news release, police said the pedestrian was “possibly sitting or lying in the roadway.”

The pedestrian, who only was described as a man in his 50s, died at the scene, Gordon said.

The eastbound motorist didn’t stop and continued on Sahara, Gordon said.

Police did not provide a possible vehicle description.

This was the 112th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Ricardo Torres-Cortez can be reached at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

