Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas

Police said at 12:37 a.m. they were called to a report of a person injured at Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue.

Police released surveillance photos of the white sedan they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a 60-year-old man dead on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said a 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas early Thursday.

Police said at 12:37 a.m. they were called to a report of a person injured at Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue. Officers arrived and found the gravely wounded Las Vegas man. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“Arriving officers were advised the suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan,” police said in a media alert.

Police said witness statements and other evidence indicated the vehicle was traveling westbound on Harmon when the pedestrian started to cross Harmon at Cameron in a marked crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, tossing the man into the air. He came to rest on the west side of the intersection in the westbound travel lanes.

“The vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene without rendering aid or calling police/medical,” police said in a press release.

The vehicle was described as white with damage to the front left headlight and windshield.

“The damage should appear to be recent,” police said. “Regardless of the style of the vehicle and if the damage matches, please notify investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3786. Police detectives who investigate fatal traffic crashes remained on scene at the crash site as of 6 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.