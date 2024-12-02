Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just before 5;40 a.m. near North Pecos and East Gowan roads, according to q Metropolitan Police Department release.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
The is a developing story. Check back for updates.