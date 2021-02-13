57°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2021 - 9:36 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian died in a crash Friday night in northwest Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers have blocked off southbound traffic on the 215 Beltway at Lone Mountain Road after the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Traffic is being diverted to Lone Mountain, the Highway Patrol tweeted.

Further details regarding the crash were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

