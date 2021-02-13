Pedestrian killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers have blocked off southbound traffic on the 215 Beltway at Lone Mountain Road after a crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died in a crash Friday night in northwest Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers have blocked off southbound traffic on the 215 Beltway at Lone Mountain Road after the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Traffic is being diverted to Lone Mountain, the Highway Patrol tweeted.

Further details regarding the crash were not immediately available.

