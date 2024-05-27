81°F
Pedestrian killed in southwest Las Vegas; driver faces DUI charges

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2024 - 5:43 am
 
Updated May 27, 2024 - 6:53 am

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Memorial Day morning in a suspected DUI crash in the southwest valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, the fatality occurred about 12:27 a.m. on South Buffalo Drive, north of West Badura Avenue. The location is just south of the 215 beltway.

In a news release, police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2022 Mazda CX-5 was traveling northbound on Buffalo Drive, north of Badura Avenue. A 25-year-old female pedestrian was crossing Buffalo Drive, north of Badura Avenue, from west to east, outside a marked or implied crosswalk. Police say the crash occurred when the pedestrian “darted into the roadway,” into the Mazda’s path of travel.

The pedestrian was struck by the Mazda, launching the woman into the roadway, according to police.

Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, identified by police as 30-year-old Yaniv Herscovici, remained at the scene and displayed signs of impairment. Herscovici subsequently was arrested on suspicion of DUI-related charges, the release stated.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death marked the 71st traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction in 2024, the department said.

