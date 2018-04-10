Pedestrian killed last week on US 95 near Las Vegas identified

Tadesse Isaiah Samelson, 25, died April 4 after he was hit by a Ford F-150 on U.S. 95, about 6 miles south of the junction with U.S. Highway 93, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A person on the roadway died after they were hit by a Ford F-150 on U.S. Highway 95, about six miles south of the junction with U.S. Highway 93 near Boulder City, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died last week after he was struck by a truck on U.S. Highway 95 southeast of Las Vegas.

Tadesse Isaiah Samelson, 25, died April 4 after he was hit by a Ford F-150 on U.S. 95 near mile marker 48, about 6 miles south of the junction with U.S. Highway 93, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Samelson was standing on the highway and was wearing dark-colored clothing when he was struck, Highway Patrol said. His death was ruled an accident.

