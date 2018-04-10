Pedestrian killed last week on US 95 near Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died last week after he was struck by a truck on U.S. Highway 95 southeast of Las Vegas.
Tadesse Isaiah Samelson, 25, died April 4 after he was hit by a Ford F-150 on U.S. 95 near mile marker 48, about 6 miles south of the junction with U.S. Highway 93, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
Samelson was standing on the highway and was wearing dark-colored clothing when he was struck, Highway Patrol said. His death was ruled an accident.
