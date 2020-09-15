Pedestrian struck, killed by ‘shuttle bus’ in west Las Vegas
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a “shuttle bus” on Tuesday morning near Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Las Vegas police said.
Police were called about 8:50 a.m. to the crash on the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard, near Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The bus struck a pedestrian, who died at the scene, police said.
The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
