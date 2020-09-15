94°F
Pedestrian struck, killed by ‘shuttle bus’ in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 10:39 am
 

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a “shuttle bus” on Tuesday morning in west Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called about 8:50 a.m. to the crash on the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard, near Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The bus struck a pedestrian, who died at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

