Pedestrian struck, killed by ‘shuttle bus’ in west Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a “shuttle bus” on Tuesday morning near Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Las Vegas police said.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a “shuttle bus” on Tuesday morning in west Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called about 8:50 a.m. to the crash on the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard, near Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The bus struck a pedestrian, who died at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

