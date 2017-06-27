Pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle near UNLV identified

Harley Fulkerson, 31, of Las Vegas was crossing Tropicana Avenue outside a marked crosswalk early Monday when he was hit by an SUV, according to police.

Metro detectives investigate after a pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway early Monday morning, June 26, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle near UNLV.

The victim was 31-year-old Harley Fulkerson of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police responded about 3:25 a.m. to a call of a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Tropicana Avenue, between Wilbur Street and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Fulkerson was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 1999 Ford SUV.

His death was ruled an accident caused by blunt force trauma.

The driver showed no signs of impairment and was not arrested, police said.

