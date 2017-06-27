ad-fullscreen
Pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle near UNLV identified

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2017 - 11:00 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle near UNLV.

The victim was 31-year-old Harley Fulkerson of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police responded about 3:25 a.m. to a call of a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Tropicana Avenue, between Wilbur Street and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Fulkerson was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 1999 Ford SUV.

His death was ruled an accident caused by blunt force trauma.

The driver showed no signs of impairment and was not arrested, police said.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
