Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2017 - 4:00 am
 
Updated June 26, 2017 - 7:13 am

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning near UNLV.

Las Vegas police responded to a call about 2:35 a.m. of an auto-pedestrian accident on Tropicana Avenue, between Wilbur Street and Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The driver of a 1999 Ford SUV was traveling west on Tropicana when a male pedestrian in the roadway was struck, Gordon said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.

Eastbound lanes on Tropicana have reopened between Maryland Parkway and Wilbur Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

