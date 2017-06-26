Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning near UNLV.
Las Vegas police responded to a call about 2:35 a.m. of an auto-pedestrian accident on Tropicana Avenue, between Wilbur Street and Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.
The driver of a 1999 Ford SUV was traveling west on Tropicana when a male pedestrian in the roadway was struck, Gordon said.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Eastbound lanes on Tropicana have reopened between Maryland Parkway and Wilbur Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.Wilbur Street and Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada