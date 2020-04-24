Person dies after falling under RTC bus in Las Vegas

The person fell beneath a Regional Transportation Commission bus at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

Las Vegas police investigate after a person was killed near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police say a person fell beneath a Regional Transportation Commission bus and was killed Thursday night.

It occurred at about 8:50 p.m. near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

