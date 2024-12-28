Police investigate suspicious death in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police responded to a call about a dead body in the 1300 block of South Mojave Road near East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard.

Police said they were investigating a suspicious death in the east Las Vegas Valley Friday.

Lt. Rick Bilyeu said that around 4 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a dead body in the 1300 block of South Mojave Road near East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard.

Bilyeu added that Metro homicide investigators were on the scene Friday night. He did not provide additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

