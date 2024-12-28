48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Police investigate suspicious death in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Here are the most expensive homes that sold in Las Vegas in 2024
(Getty Images)
Bail set for 20-year-old DUI driver accused in fatal Las Vegas crash
Jack Nelson of Orlando, above, works his way up the "caustic" route on a large boulder in Calic ...
Red Rock Canyon climbers enjoy some post-Christmas solitude — PHOTOS
Nevada court rules that Las Vegas Hells Angels can face gang prosecution
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2024 - 8:58 pm
 

Police said they were investigating a suspicious death in the east Las Vegas Valley Friday.

Lt. Rick Bilyeu said that around 4 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a dead body in the 1300 block of South Mojave Road near East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard.

Bilyeu added that Metro homicide investigators were on the scene Friday night. He did not provide additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES