Police investigating fatal crash in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2021 - 3:58 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 2:44 p.m. to East Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, near South Nellis Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

At least one person was killed, police said.

“Expect road closures in the area as the investigation is ongoing,” the tweet read.

The intersection is expected to receive a traffic light Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Clark County on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

