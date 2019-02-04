Police looking for missing man last seen in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old man last seen in the western valley.

Aaron Flynn was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday in the western valley. (Las Vegas police)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old man last seen in the western valley.

Aaron Flynn was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday near North Cimarron Road and West Washington Avenue. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue pants, according to a news release from police.

Flynn is 5-feet-11 inches with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 200 pounds.

Flynn was driving a silver 2013 Dodge 1500 truck with Nevada license plate ,758-F05. Flynn might need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.