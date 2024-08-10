Police officer hospitalized after crash involving Metro patrol vehicle

A Metropolitan Police Department officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a patrol car was struck by an SUV Saturday.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a patrol car was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Joe W Brown Drive and East Desert Inn Road Saturday afternoon, police said.

A preliminary investigation into the crash showed that the SUV may have run a red light and hit the patrol car, according to Metro Lieutenant Isaac Auten.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. As of 2:40 p.m., no arrests have been made and it’s not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, Auten said.

