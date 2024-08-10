106°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Police officer hospitalized after crash involving Metro patrol vehicle

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Attendees line up around the building to enter as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running ...
Crowd grows for Harris-Walz rally; VP lands in Vegas
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police officers who shot knife-wielding suspect ID’d
Andreas Probst is seen in a Review-Journal photo illustration. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Probst)
A year later: Family of retired police chief killed while biking mourns loss, seeks justice
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks as Clark County Republican Party Chair ...
‘Dangerously liberal:’ Trump supporters rebuke Harris-Walz prior to Vegas rally
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2024 - 3:16 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a patrol car was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Joe W Brown Drive and East Desert Inn Road Saturday afternoon, police said.

A preliminary investigation into the crash showed that the SUV may have run a red light and hit the patrol car, according to Metro Lieutenant Isaac Auten.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. As of 2:40 p.m., no arrests have been made and it’s not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, Auten said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Popular Lake Mead site closing after reports of crime, damage
recommend 2
Park ranger appreciation: Red Rock Canyon event promotes education, conservation
recommend 3
I-15 reopens after 44-hour closure, truck fire is still burning
recommend 4
How to protect your pets in the event of a fire
recommend 5
Las Vegas home fire kills 5 cats, displaces 2 people
recommend 6
Sneakerheads descend on Las Vegas for Sneaker Con