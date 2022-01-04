Police search for vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run near Strip

Las Vegas police were searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused “significant” injuries to a pedestrian just off the Strip on Monday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused “significant” injuries to a pedestrian just off the Strip on Monday night.

Police were called to Joe W Brown Drive and East Sahara Avenue at 6:48 p.m. after reports that a man had been hit by a “large vehicle,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with what Boxler described as “significant” injuries.

The driver did not stop at the scene.

“We are getting conflicting descriptions of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, but it is described as a large SUV or ‘box like’ truck,” Boxler said.

Westbound traffic was shut down at the intersection, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.