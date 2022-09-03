86°F
Police seek help finding man missing in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2022 - 7:36 am
 
Kyle Kaloi (Metropolitan Police Department)
Kyle Kaloi (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing since Thursday in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Kyle Kaloi, 32, was last seen just after 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Rezzo Street, near Sky Vista and Alta drives, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Kaloi is 6-foot-1, 212 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black BB cap, black leather jacket, blue jeans and carrying a gray back pack. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, the release said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

