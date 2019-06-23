Power restored to Las Vegas residents after NV Energy outage

More than 8,000 NV Energy customers are without power Sunday morning due to damaged equipment.

NV Energy file photo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Power was restored to more than 8,000 NV Energy customers after a Sunday morning outage, the company announced.

As of 10 a.m., the power company reported that about 8,400 customers on the west side of the valley had lost power because of damaged equipment.

As of 5 p.m., NV Energy reported that residents had their power restored.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.