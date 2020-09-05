Protest, march for Breonna Taylor set for downtown Las Vegas

A protest is slated in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police, and others affected by police brutality.

A billboard sponsored by O, The Oprah Magazine, is on display with with a photo of Breonna Taylor, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Twenty-six billboards are going up across Louisville, demanding that the police officers involved in Taylor's death be arrested and charged. Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found. (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan)

A speech and a march on Fremont Street titled Justice For Breonna Taylor and the Las Vegas Victims of Police Terrorism March is expected to begin at 5 p.m. outside Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. It will be hosted by activist and minister Stretch Sanders.

The march is part of Sanders’ Saturday activism that has previously included educational workshops, marches and networking events for other activists to plan future rallies.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot in March inside her home by Louisville, Kentucky, by police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove.

Hankison was fired in June, while Mattingly and Cosgrove were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Protesters have previously chanted for the arrest of all three men.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

