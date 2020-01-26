Red Flag exercises ready to soar over Las Vegas Valley

From Monday until Feb. 14, more than 80 aircraft are scheduled to depart from Nellis Air Force Base twice a day and remain in the air for up to five hours during Red Flag, according to Nellis officials.

An F-16 takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas in 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you notice the Southern Nevada skies are extra noisy these next three weeks, you can thank the Red Flag 20-1 exercises.

From Monday until Feb. 14, more than 80 aircraft are scheduled to depart from Nellis Air Force Base twice a day and remain in the air for up to five hours during Red Flag, according to Nellis officials.

There may also be night launches to allow air crews to train for nighttime combat operations.

The Red Flag exercise gives airmen the chance to train in advanced and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment at the Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas and increase their chances of having successful mission and return home.

The training range — the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land — has 1,900 possible targets and an opposing enemy force that helps air forces with the ability to train to fight, survive and win together.

Red Flag will also also prepare maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment.

