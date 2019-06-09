Red Rock Canyon visitors celebrate Get Outdoors Day — PHOTOS

Visitors flocked to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday to take part in National Get Outdoors Day.

Steven and Jessi Kang, from Irvine, Calif., take a selfie during "National Get Outdoors Day" at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Groups of people come and go at the visitor center during "National Get Outdoors Day" at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A couple looks over a map at the visitor center during "National Get Outdoors Day" at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Roy Mills, center left, a volunteer with the Bureau of Land Management, talks with visitors during "National Get Outdoors Day" at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A cyclist rides the scenic loop during "National Get Outdoors Day" at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Margaux Herodet looks out over Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area during "National Get Outdoors Day" on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors explore Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area during "National Get Outdoors Day" on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors explore Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area during "National Get Outdoors Day" on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oksana Watson climbs a boulder during "National Get Outdoors Day" at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors take in the view at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area during "National Get Outdoors Day" on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors explore Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area during "National Get Outdoors Day" on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Seth Davidson carries Raises Barreto up a hill during "National Get Outdoors Day" at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The conservation area waived amenity-related fees in conjunction with the day, according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management.

Participants from federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry partnered to host National Get Outdoors Day, which is designed to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun at sites across the nation, according to its website.