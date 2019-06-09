Red Rock Canyon visitors celebrate Get Outdoors Day — PHOTOS
Visitors flocked to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday to take part in National Get Outdoors Day.
The conservation area waived amenity-related fees in conjunction with the day, according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management.
Participants from federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry partnered to host National Get Outdoors Day, which is designed to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun at sites across the nation, according to its website.