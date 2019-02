Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Bureau of Land Management will waive entry fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for President’s Day on Monday.

Other fees, including for camping and group day use, will remain in effect.

The BLM is expecting increased visitor traffic as a result of the fee-free entry, with the most heavily congested time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

