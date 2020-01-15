Review-Journal releases new, faster version of mobile app

The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday released a new version of its mobile app that’s faster, easier to use and provides access to more of the news organization’s digital content.

Here is the new, updated version of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's mobile application. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Review-Journal app now available. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Readers who download the app update will find a complete redesign that looks and navigates just like the reviewjournal.com website. The update also lets users access the digital replica of the printed newspaper, check in on the Review-Journal’s social media postings and choose customized alerts.

“We’re excited to provide users of the Review-Journal app with an experience that mirrors the use of our refreshed mobile website,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “That familiarity of navigation, improved access to video and ease of reading will make readers want to keep their Review-Journal app open all the time.”

Cook said the Review-Journal normally provides online readers with five free article views over 30 days before requiring a paid subscription, but app users will have unlimited access to stories and videos through Feb. 14.

“We want app users to see all we have to offer,” Cook said. “We’re confident new readers will turn into new subscribers.”

The Review-Journal app is free to download. It will refresh for users who already have installed the previous version and have their devices set to automatically update apps.

The app is available in the Apple, Google Play and Amazon app stores. Search for “LVRJ” or “Las Vegas Review-Journal.” The update requires devices running Android 5.0 or iPhone iOS 10. Users who have difficulties installing the update should first delete the old version and redownload the update.

After the update is installed, users will be able to choose whether they want to receive alerts about local news, sports, crime, business, entertainment, politics, weather or the biggest stories of the day. Alerts can be turned on or off at any time.

“I think our readers will appreciate the updated features of the new app, especially the ability to customize news alerts based on their interests,” Review-Journal Vice President for Digital Belinda Englman said. “Getting the news you need to know will be easier than ever before.”

Review-Journal Information Technology Director Kimberly Espejo said the newest version of the app loads faster, updates content in real time and can access every story and section on the newspaper’s website. Previous versions of the app provided only a selection of stories that updated at regular intervals.

“It’s so much faster to pull up stories and for the app to display,” Espejo said. “So there’s no lag or delay to get breaking news.”

An updated menu bar at the bottom of the screen lets users instantly switch between feeds, from main content to videos to social media. It also provides quick access to the Review-Journal’s daily print replica e-Edition.

“The e-Edition is important because a lot of folks still like the ability to feel like they’re reading a paper, and what you see online is the same experience you’re going to have in the newspaper — except it’s just not printed on paper,” said Jim Prather, the Review-Journal’s executive director of programming.

A separate app exists exclusively for the Review-Journal e-Edition. Readers should not confuse this app with the RJ’s news app.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.