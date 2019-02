At least one person was injured in a rollover crash on U.S. 95 in Henderson. (RTC camera)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash in Henderson Thursday morning.

About 7:15 a.m., the Highway Patrol responded to a report of a rollover on U.S. Highway 95 at Horizon Drive, according to the highway patrol’s traffic website.

At least one person has been injured.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

U.S. Highway 95 at Horizon Drive Las Vegas