Runners take part in colorful Bubble Run in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Runners awash in colorful foam in a variety of pastel shades took part in the 2017 Bubble Run at Sam Boyd Stadium early Saturday morning.
The noncompetitve 5K event, one of many held around the country, also raises awareness for charities.
Among the run’s charity partners are the A-T Children’s Project, a nonprofit organization aimed at finding therapies and a cure for ataxia-telangiectasia, a rare, genetic disease that attacks children; and Sean’s Fund, a program of the Talbert Family Foundation, which provides financial support to local families suffering from catastrophic illnesses, primarily cancer.