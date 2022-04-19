Scooter driver critically injured in Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pickup struck an electric scooter in south Las Vegas Monday afternoon in a crash that left the scooter driver critically injured.

Las Vegas police said a 2017 Ram 2500 pickup driven by a 21-year-old Las Vegas woman was stopped on Las Vegas Boulevard South in the single left turn lane at Wigwam Avenue at 3:46 p.m. The truck then made a right turn from the left turn lane and struck a scooter traveling north on the paved shoulder of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The scooter driver, a 58-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized at University Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.