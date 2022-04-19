73°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Scooter driver critically injured in Las Vegas crash

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2022 - 6:27 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pickup struck an electric scooter in south Las Vegas Monday afternoon in a crash that left the scooter driver critically injured.

Las Vegas police said a 2017 Ram 2500 pickup driven by a 21-year-old Las Vegas woman was stopped on Las Vegas Boulevard South in the single left turn lane at Wigwam Avenue at 3:46 p.m. The truck then made a right turn from the left turn lane and struck a scooter traveling north on the paved shoulder of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The scooter driver, a 58-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized at University Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Spring Valley High basketball star Aaliyah Gayles shot at party
Spring Valley High basketball star Aaliyah Gayles shot at party
2
Aaliyah Gayles conscious, recovering after being shot 10 times
Aaliyah Gayles conscious, recovering after being shot 10 times
3
Former home of Las Vegas icon lists for $2M
Former home of Las Vegas icon lists for $2M
4
Father sentenced to jail in toddler’s hot-car death
Father sentenced to jail in toddler’s hot-car death
5
Man dies after road rage shooting at west Las Vegas intersection
Man dies after road rage shooting at west Las Vegas intersection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The FBI's Las Vegas field office. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FBI names new agent in charge in Las Vegas
The Associated Press

The Nevada office of the FBI has a new special agent in charge, with the announcement that Spencer Evans will head the bureau’s Las Vegas field office.