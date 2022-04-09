68°F
Scooter rider who died after crash with SUV identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2022 - 11:26 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2022 - 8:57 am
A woman riding an electric scooter died after being struck by an SUV Friday night near downtown Las Vegas.

She has been identified as 31-year-old Jasmin Dozier.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and June Avenue when Dozier collided with a 2003 Chevy Tahoe, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, police said.

The SUV driver, a 25-year-old man from North Las Vegas, stayed at the scene. Impairment was not suspected.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

