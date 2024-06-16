91°F
Haze from California wildfire clouds Las Vegas Valley

Emergency vehicles head toward the Post Fire Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Pho ...
Emergency vehicles head toward the Post Fire Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2024 - 8:38 am
 
Updated June 16, 2024 - 9:46 am

Las Vegas was seeing hazy conditions on Sunday thanks to the Post Fire north of Los Angeles, which has burned more than 3,600 acres since starting Saturday afternoon.

The Clark County Division of Air Quality recorded unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter in the air throughout the Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, with the highest level of pollutants being recorded in the east valley.

The division issued a smoke alert for Sunday and Monday for wildfire smoke. A seasonal air quality advisory is also effect from April 1 through Sept. 30 for ozone and wildfire smoke.

A Red Flag warning, which means that there are critical fire weather conditions occurring including strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures, is in effect in nearby Mohave County, Arizona, southeastern Utah and northwestern Nevada, the National Weather Service announced Sunday.

Mohave County is under the warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, southeastern Utah’s warning is from noon to 9 p.m. MDT Sunday, and northwestern Nevada from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

The county recommended people stay indoors when they see or smell smoke, and keep windows and doors closed.

People should also avoid outdoor activities that could spark dry vegetation and follow local fire restrictions, the weather service said.

