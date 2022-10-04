90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas revealed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 5:37 pm
 
The Las Vegas Mormon Temple, located at 827 Temple View Drive, is seen in a file photo. (Las Ve ...
The Las Vegas Mormon Temple, located at 827 Temple View Drive, is seen in a file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Russell M. Nelson speaks in Salt Lake City in October 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
President Russell M. Nelson speaks in Salt Lake City in October 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a second temple in Las Vegas near Lone Mountain.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temple on Sunday during the church’s twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City. Seventeen other temples were also announced, including four in Mexico and two in the Philippines.

The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple is the fourth LDS temple in the Silver State, with other locations including Las Vegas near Frenchman Mountain, and Reno. Construction for a temple in Elko began earlier this year.

Nevada is home to 180,000 members and 360 congregations, making up 6 percent of the state’s population, according to a news release from the church.

Church leaders have not announced when the temple would begin construction or when the temple is expected to open.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
2
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
3
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
4
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
5
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)
Vintage photos show Las Vegas’ colorful history
By Madison Troyer Stacker.com

Using news outlets and historical archives, OLBG compiled a collection of photos that exemplify Sin City’s short, colorful history from the first casinos to some of the city’s most famous residents.